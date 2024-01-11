This is the Turkish electric car that will be sold in Europe ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The Turkish company Togg attended the CES exhibition in Las Vegas, where it showed a T10F model. The interior is expected to showcase modern touches including a rotary gear lever, touch control buttons and a wireless smartphone charger for added convenience. The boot offers a spacious 500-litre luggage space, which can be expanded to 1,350 liters by folding down the rear seats.

In terms of performance, the T10F offers two options. The base model features a rear-mounted engine with 215 horsepower and 350 Newton meters of torque. With this configuration, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds.

For those who desire more power and traction, Togg offers an optional dual-motor all-wheel drive system. This configuration increases power to 429 horsepower and 700 newton meters of torque. The extra power combined with improved traction allows this variant to achieve a quick 0-100km/h sprint in 4.6 seconds.

Although specific details are limited, the Togg is targeting a range of 373 miles, 600 km with a battery that is reported to have a capacity of 88.5 kWh. There is also an option for a standard battery with a capacity of 52.4 kWh, which offers a range of 350 km. To increase efficiency, Togg has included a 180kW DC fast charger that can charge the battery from 20 to 80% in just 28 minutes. The T10F will debut in Turkey next year before gradually becoming available in other parts of Europe, introducing a new line of electric vehicles to the market.

