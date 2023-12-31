This is what Enrique Brito says about what the Tigers will look for in the replacement draft (+interview)

#Enrique #Brito #Tigers #replacement #draft #interview

They say that experience is valuable in a sport like baseball and that is a theory that can go beyond baseball players. A clear example is the case of the advisor to the presidency of the Tigres de Aragua, Enrique Brito, a man who was fundamental in the great turn of the Bengalis and that he was able to give statements in reference to the postseason classification of the ninth Maracayera.

The feline team decisively defeated the Águilas del Zulia 9-3 in the second wild card match, which assured them the fifth place at the January “party” and Enrique, who has 46 years of experience in baseball, as scout, in addition to other managerial functions, did not hide his faith as a key in that passage to the Round Robin.

“When achieving a goal you have to give glory to God because the factors that influenced this duel were thanks to his will.“was the first thing Mr. Brito said after the commitment.

Obviously, I can’t stop praising the work of his players. “The players stayed healthy, we had some problems in the middle, but the team is there, classified, with a will to win and that was what was worth it“, said.

““There was not the ego of the name behind, but of the tiger inside”emphasized the advisor to the feline presidency.

Enrique Brito became part of the board of directors in this harvest in December, however, he had already been on that staff during the years of the famous “tiger dynasty” and therefore, he knows the team very well, in addition to what they needed. In fact, the cats had a negative record before their arrival and finished the regular round with a balance of 29-26.

Although the players were in full celebration after the victory against the Raptors this Saturday, Brito was already thinking about the playoffs, stating that the Tigres were there and that they hope to play a great role in the Round Robin.

“They’ll find out tomorrow, but surprises are coming“Concluded Enrique, regarding what the Bengalis want to strengthen in the replacement draft, leaving the fans in expectation.