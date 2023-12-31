This is what Enrique Brito says about what the Tigers will look for in the replacement draft (+interview)

#Enrique #Brito #Tigers #replacement #draft #interview

They say that experience is valuable in a sport like baseball and that is a theory that can go beyond baseball players. A clear example is the case of the advisor to the presidency of the Tigres de Aragua, Enrique Brito, a man who was fundamental in the great turn of the Bengalis and that he was able to give statements in reference to the postseason classification of the ninth Maracayera.

The feline team decisively defeated the Águilas del Zulia 9-3 in the second wild card match, which assured them the fifth place at the January “party” and Enrique, who has 46 years of experience in baseball, as scout, in addition to other managerial functions, did not hide his faith as a key in that passage to the Round Robin.

When achieving a goal you have to give glory to God because the factors that influenced this duel were thanks to his will.“was the first thing Mr. Brito said after the commitment.

Obviously, I can’t stop praising the work of his players. “The players stayed healthy, we had some problems in the middle, but the team is there, classified, with a will to win and that was what was worth it“, said.

“There was not the ego of the name behind, but of the tiger inside”emphasized the advisor to the feline presidency.

Enrique Brito became part of the board of directors in this harvest in December, however, he had already been on that staff during the years of the famous “tiger dynasty” and therefore, he knows the team very well, in addition to what they needed. In fact, the cats had a negative record before their arrival and finished the regular round with a balance of 29-26.

Also Read:  Neymar attacks the press for the hatred generated by a possible suicide case in Brazil

Although the players were in full celebration after the victory against the Raptors this Saturday, Brito was already thinking about the playoffs, stating that the Tigres were there and that they hope to play a great role in the Round Robin.

They’ll find out tomorrow, but surprises are coming“Concluded Enrique, regarding what the Bengalis want to strengthen in the replacement draft, leaving the fans in expectation.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo leave 21 dead –
Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo leave 21 dead –
Posted on
A junior high school student was killed by cutting his neck and an internet celebrity offered to send his “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school with money!Being a classmate of a rich kid – Society – Zhongshi News Network
A junior high school student was killed by cutting his neck and an internet celebrity offered to send his “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school with money!Being a classmate of a rich kid – Society – Zhongshi News Network
Posted on
Russia Counterattacks Ukraine After Incident in Belgorod, Several Buildings Damaged
Russia Counterattacks Ukraine After Incident in Belgorod, Several Buildings Damaged
Posted on
Sabgal-Anicolor bets on the future at ProTeams
Sabgal-Anicolor bets on the future at ProTeams
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News