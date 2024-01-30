This is what happened to real drug lord Griselda Blanco

#happened #real #drug #lord #Griselda #Blanco

Actress Sofia Vergara plays the role of her life in the new Netflix series ‘Griselda’ about the infamous drug baroness Griselda Blanco. She is also co-producer of the series.

Blanco was known as “The Godmother of Cocaine” or simply “The Godmother,” because of her key role in the international drug trade.

The Netflix series mainly focuses on a specific period in her life: the late 1970s and 1980s in Miami. Her life story was previously told in the documentary “Cocaine Cowboys” and the film “Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story.”

Blanco was a key figure in the cocaine trade. According to The Miami Herald, she started pickpocketing in her youth. Later, after moving to New York, she dealt in marijuana. Eventually she switched to the much easier to transport cocaine.

Blanco was a pioneer of smuggling methods. For example, she had custom garments made in a lingerie shop in the Colombian city of Medellín, with special pockets for hiding cocaine.

Sofia Vergara paints a beautiful portrait of Blanco in the series, which also features partners of the drug baroness such as Jorge “Rivi” Ayala.

Blanco was arrested in the US in 1985 and sentenced to 15 years in prison

Blanco was indicted in 1975 along with 37 others for manufacturing, importing and distributing cocaine in the United States. An arrest warrant was issued for Blanco in May 1975, but she was not arrested until February 1985.

In a trial, Blanco was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. After serving thirteen years of her sentence, Blanco was transferred to Florida where she stood trial for multiple murders.

According to The Guardian, Blanco was suspected of at least 40 murders in Florida, but she was ultimately convicted of only three.

Thanks to a deal she managed to make with the US justice system, she was able to serve three 20-year prison sentences simultaneously.

After serving only a third of that sentence, she was transferred to Colombia in 2004. According to El Colombiano, she lived there on rental income.

Blanco was released in 2012 shot dead in Colombia

Blanco was shot dead in Medellín in 2012 at the age of 69 by a motorcyclist as she walked away from a butcher’s shop. It was a liquidation method that she had used frequently herself.

“It was a surprise to all of us that she wasn’t killed sooner because she had made a lot of enemies,” former Miami detective Nelson Andreu, who investigated Blanco, told The Miami Herald after her death. “When you kill and hurt so many people like she did, it’s only a matter of time before they find you to settle scores.”

Police told The Miami Herald after her death that Blanco was known to have lived in Medellín since her deportation to Colombia in 2004. But there were no ongoing investigations into her activities at the time and no indications that she was still involved in drug trafficking.

How Sofia Vergara Transformed into Griselda Blanco

Actress Sofía Vergara plays a starring role in “Griselda” and has had to undergo a physical metamorphosis for this. She got a nose prosthesis, had her teeth yellowed and her hair straightened.

When you think of Sofía Vergara, you might think of her role as the loving Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the sitcom “Modern Family.” But “Griselda” puts Vergara in the shoes of drug baroness Griselda Blanco.

Vergara and her co-producers knew she had to make some major changes to her appearance to lose the association with her character in “Modern Family.” According to production process notes seen by Business Insider, that transformation was a process of trial and error. Vergara’s team experimented with different hairstyles and types of makeup

“We tried several things, some of which were too extreme and some not enough, but the results were great,” producer Eric Newman said in a press release.

The team even used facial prosthetics to hide some of the actress’s distinctive natural features. “She really wanted to feel like a different person, but not go so far that the prosthetics or makeup would overshadow her acting performance,” says director Andrés Baiz. “It had to remain subtle.”

“It was very important for me to get the right look, because I had to disappear myself,” says Vergara. “I didn’t want anyone to think of my last role as Gloria Pritchett. I wanted to get inside Griselda’s head and really understand what was going on inside her and where she came from.”

Make-up artist Todd McIntosh, who previously worked for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, was part of the team that had to ensure the right look for Vergara.

McIntosh and stylist Angela Nogaro decided to give Vergara a prosthetic nose, trade her thick eyebrows for thinner ones and cover her white straight teeth.

“We made her lower teeth more yellow, because she smokes throughout the series,” McIntosh explains.

Hairstylist Kelly Kline says it took a few failed attempts before she found the right hairstyle. “Every time we wanted to make the hair fuller or look better, it just looked too good on the hair,” says Kline. Ultimately, they decided to make Vergara’s hair completely straight, which makes it look more realistic.

