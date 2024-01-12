This is what happens to our brains when we fall in love

#brains #fall #love

Falling in love takes us into a state of total euphoria and ecstasy. We constantly have butterflies in our stomachs and we have more than eyes for our new partner. But how can we explain this behavior? Australian researchers have undertaken a study into the chemical mechanism in the brain when a person falls in love.

Falling in love with someone changes the brain through the release of oxytocin, also called the “love hormone,” responsible for the euphoria we feel at that moment. However, there remains some mystery about the changes that love has on our brain. Researchers from the Australian National University, the University of Canberra and the University of South Australia have teamed up to study the brain’s chemical mechanism when falling in love. And it turns out that being in love can scramble part of the brain so that your partner becomes the center of the world.

Published in the journal Behavioral Science, this research is the first to explore the connection between the human brain’s “behavioral activation system” and romantic love. To carry out their research, the researchers questioned 1,556 young adults identified as being “in love”. The survey questions focused on participants’ emotional reactions to their partner, their behavior and the attention given.

Researchers have found that our brains react very differently when we are in love. “It places the object of our affection at the center of our life,” the researchers explain in a press release.

“We know the role oxytocin plays in romantic love because waves of oxytocin flow through our nervous system and bloodstream when we interact with loved ones,” says Dr Phil Kavanagh, from the University from Canberra. “However, the reason loved ones take on special importance is because oxytocin combines with dopamine, a chemical our brains release during romantic love. In fact, love activates brain pathways associated with positive feelings.

To further their research, scientists plan to study the differences between men and women in their approach to love, and conduct a larger-scale survey with the aim of identifying types of romantic lovers.