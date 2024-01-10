This is what happens to your body if you walk on an empty stomach in the morning

#body #walk #empty #stomach #morning

It is clear: we must maintain a physical exercise routine every day that suits us to counteract a sedentary lifestyle. Numerous studies have shown that staying active, even by walking between 7,000 and 10,000 steps a day, not only keeps us fit, but also relaxes the mind and reduces the risk of dying prematurely.

The benefits of walking every day are clear. The question for some is whether they can be maximized in any way. Especially if the time of day influences it. In fact, in recent years several scientific studies have been published that try to decide what is the best time of day to exercise or walk, in order to make the most of the free time that work obligations leave us.

In this sense, trainer Jean-Luc Riehm, wellness expert at La Bobadilla at Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotel, advises doing a little exercise every day, and doing it in the morning… before having breakfast. He points out that physical activity or walking on an empty stomach provides “numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being.”

The expert works as a “wellthy expert” in the Sierra de Loja, in Granada, an ideal place to practice any physical activity outdoors. “Walking is essential to achieve the physical and mental balance of any person. If it is also combined with a pleasant environment such as a forest, mountain, trails or the sea, the experience of walking becomes a source of pleasure and a way to increase longevity,” says Riehm for 20 minutes.

Regarding doing it on an empty stomach, he says that it provides and even “multiplies” the benefits of walking. Specifically, he points out the following:

Helps improve the cardiovascular system

Strengthens the cardio-respiratory system and oxygenates the system

Maintains the necessary balance of our digestive system

Reduce stress

Protects us and helps in diseases such as diabetes

And, especially, walking on aids can accelerate the metabolism and enhance the elimination of fat, because at night the body does not have glucose and turns to fat reserves for energy.

However, walking on an empty stomach is not a determining circumstance to enjoy these health benefits. And even less so without properly consulting with our health professional, who will know our specific circumstances (for example, in cases of nutritional deficiency, low blood pressure or other pathologies) and how walking without having eaten before could affect us.

What is clear is that walking in general, an exercise accessible to everyone, is essential for the reasons mentioned and many more. For example, because it strengthens bones, muscles and joints. It also improves blood flow.

Additionally, it appears to improve sleep quality and mood. On the other hand, it helps reduce the level of LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and triglycerides, and even reduces the risk of suffering from some types of cancer related to a sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

With all these benefits, it would be absurd not to move. As for quantity, it is recommended to start by taking 30-minute walks a day so that your legs can strengthen. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of half an hour a day, although it encourages reaching 10,000 steps per day.

However, there are studies that suggest that even walking a little less we can perceive health benefits. Recent research that analyzed data from nearly 227,000 people found that the more you walk, the greater the benefits, but they didn’t set a clear upper limit. In fact, the risk of heart disease began to be reduced with just 2,337 steps a day, which could take only 25 minutes. You may be interested: The 10,000 steps a day were always a myth, science explains it