This Is What Happens When A Black Hole Is Inserted Into The Sun

#Black #Hole #Inserted #Sun

BOY ZONE – In a hypothetical scenario, a small, primordial black hole could be captured by a newly formed star.

An international team, led by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, has now modeled this evolution and named it “Hawking’s star.”

They found that these stars can have surprisingly long lifetimes, similar to normal stars. The results of this work were published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Also Read: Foldable Camping Trailer Inspired by a USB Flash Drive

Asteroseismology can help identify these stars, which in turn can test the existence of primordial black holes and their role as a component of dark matter.

If we assume that a large number of very small black holes were created after the Big Bang (so-called primordial black holes), some of them were probably captured during the formation of new stars.

So how did this star influence during his lifetime?

Also Read: Biohazard, the Strongest Coffee in the World, Contains 928 mg of Caffeine per Serving

“Scientists sometimes ask crazy questions in order to learn more,” said Selma de Mink, department director of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (MPA).

Also Read:  Christmas deal: MacBook Air 13 with Apple M2 and 24 GB RAM at the best price

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Deadly clash with anti-gang police
Deadly clash with anti-gang police
Posted on
An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
Posted on
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Posted on
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News