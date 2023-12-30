This Is What Happens When A Black Hole Is Inserted Into The Sun

#Black #Hole #Inserted #Sun

BOY ZONE – In a hypothetical scenario, a small, primordial black hole could be captured by a newly formed star.

An international team, led by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, has now modeled this evolution and named it “Hawking’s star.”

They found that these stars can have surprisingly long lifetimes, similar to normal stars. The results of this work were published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Asteroseismology can help identify these stars, which in turn can test the existence of primordial black holes and their role as a component of dark matter.

If we assume that a large number of very small black holes were created after the Big Bang (so-called primordial black holes), some of them were probably captured during the formation of new stars.

So how did this star influence during his lifetime?

“Scientists sometimes ask crazy questions in order to learn more,” said Selma de Mink, department director of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (MPA).