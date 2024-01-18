This is what happens when you have multiple viruses at the same time – health

#multiple #viruses #time #health

If you become infected with more than one virus, it is possible that the symptoms of one virus will increase the symptoms of the other virus. However, not necessarily. “The best data on co-infections come from studies of more serious viruses such as HIV and hepatitis,” wrote Dr. Richard Klasco in an article for the New York Times in 2018. “These studies show that co-infection can worsen, improve or have no effect on the course of the disease. The outcome depends on the viruses involved.” For example, co-infection with HIV and hepatitis C virus can lead to a worse outcome, Klasco adds. Regarding respiratory co-infections, Dr. Armando Paez, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center (USA): “Those who suffer from co-infection often require hospitalization due to the more severe cases of the disease.”