This is what HarmonyOS Next brings

#HarmonyOS #brings

Ad

This is what HarmonyOS Next brings, Huawei provided an insight into the new system even before its introduction, the user interface has been revised, instead of a flat exterior, the concept can be spatial, bright colors and captivating.

It is the so-called Star River edition (or Galaxy version according to other translations) of HarmonyOS, but it is also referred to as HarmonyOS Next. The new system will get rid of Android apps in China, so developers there will have to work hard on porting the apps.

HarmonyOS Next already has its own user interface design toolset and translator, which, according to the manufacturer, results in greater efficiency. Roughly half of the TOP 200 Chinese apps are currently becoming compatible with the new software.

The platform supports major Chinese service providers, such as Qihoo 360, China UnionPay, Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram-like application), Amap (map app, navigation) and Tongcheng Travel.

Support for Android apps remains international, so this change only affects Chinese users – for now.

Ad

Also Read:  Animal Shelter 2 comes with a cooperative mode

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fy Rakotomaharo returns to continental title
Fy Rakotomaharo returns to continental title
Posted on
TOP 09 – you must love Putin. They wouldn’t be without him. Petr Macinka badly cut Pekarová
TOP 09 – you must love Putin. They wouldn’t be without him. Petr Macinka badly cut Pekarová
Posted on
Sascha Visser kept Lil Kleine at a distance during documentary: ‘Was on my guard’ | Media
Sascha Visser kept Lil Kleine at a distance during documentary: ‘Was on my guard’ | Media
Posted on
Rui Vitória: «Salah? Of course I’m worried»
Rui Vitória: «Salah? Of course I’m worried»
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News