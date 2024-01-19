#HarmonyOS #brings

This is what HarmonyOS Next brings, Huawei provided an insight into the new system even before its introduction, the user interface has been revised, instead of a flat exterior, the concept can be spatial, bright colors and captivating.

It is the so-called Star River edition (or Galaxy version according to other translations) of HarmonyOS, but it is also referred to as HarmonyOS Next. The new system will get rid of Android apps in China, so developers there will have to work hard on porting the apps.

HarmonyOS Next already has its own user interface design toolset and translator, which, according to the manufacturer, results in greater efficiency. Roughly half of the TOP 200 Chinese apps are currently becoming compatible with the new software.

The platform supports major Chinese service providers, such as Qihoo 360, China UnionPay, Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram-like application), Amap (map app, navigation) and Tongcheng Travel.

Support for Android apps remains international, so this change only affects Chinese users – for now.

