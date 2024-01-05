This is what PS5 will be like this year, Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC is selling well – this happened on Thursday

#PS5 #year #Cyberpunk #2077s #DLC #selling #happened #Thursday

This is what awaits us on PS5 in 2024. Sony has published a two-minute montage video in which it selects exclusive and multiplatform titles debuting this year. It is interesting that the list also includes games with an uncertain appearance, such as Silent Hill 2 or Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is over 5 million. CD Projekt RED announced that the expansion, which was released in September, has sold more than 5 million copies in the last three months.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a new teaser. The latest trailer tries to show us the world more closely, but you don’t have to wait long to try it yourself, because the demo will arrive on January 11 (spoiler: and our test too). And the release is due on January 18, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Switch platforms. By clicking here, you can also watch another video in which accessibility options are presented to us.

Apex Legends is coming with a new thematic event. The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event draws from Square Enix’s RPG coming out this year – you can find out how in the teaser below.

We have a release date for Phantom Abyss. The asynchronous multiplayer roguelike will leave Early Access and make its “live” debut on January 25 on PC and Xbox Series platforms. On the occasion of the announcement, we also received a fresh trailer.

GRIME is getting a Switch version. The metroidvania, which debuted on other platforms in 2021, will also be released on the Nintendo console on January 25, and on this day the last (still free) DLC, Parting Shade, will arrive – from here on, the game will also receive the Definitive Edition subtitle, including the three with an accessory.

Slide the Top Racer Collection. The retro collection, which offers four classic arcade car races and some new content, was originally supposed to be released on January 11th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Switch platforms, but in the end we have to wait until March 7th. As compensation, however, we will receive a demo at the original time.