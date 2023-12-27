This is what the daughter of the richest man in the world looks like today. Does he take care of the family property?

#daughter #richest #man #world #today #care #family #property

Today she is 48 years old and the eldest daughter of the richest man in the world – Bernard Arnault. However, the woman does not bask in the luxuries that her father provided for her family. Delphine Arnault is a French businesswoman director and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and president and CEO of Dior.

If until now you thought that the children of the richest people in the world do not have to do anything throughout their lives, and the money and luxury provided by their parents are enough for them, it’s high time to change this way of thinking!

At the moment, the fortune of Bernard Arnault, the owner of the LVMH group, is valued at $178 billion. The French-born businessman has surpassed even Elon Musk with his fortune. What is more interesting, each of Arnault’s five children works in high positions in companies belonging to the mentioned concern.

Bernard Arnault’s eldest daughter is the youngest member of the LVMH board. Delphine’s work was commented on by her father

Delphine Arnault has been working for her father for almost 20 years. It cannot be denied that the 48-year-old knows both the industry and the company well, which is confirmed by her numerous successes. On January 11, it was announced that the eldest daughter of LVMH owner Bernard Arnault would take the highest position in the company’s second largest brand, Dior. What exactly is known about the 48-year-old?

She attended primary school in Paris and then stayed in the United States at a French-American school. After graduating from the London School of Economics in 1997, Arnault took a job at McKinsey.

Two years later, she joined fashion designer John Galliano’s brand to gain more experience in the industry. During this time, Galliano was also the creative director of the Dior brand.

Talented, beautiful and extremely modest. What else did Delphine Arnault delight people around the world with?

At 43, Arnault became the youngest member — and second woman — on the board of LVMH, which she joined in 2019.

“Under her leadership, the appeal of Louis Vuitton products has increased significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her insightful insights and unrivaled experience will be decisive assets in leading Christian Dior’s continued growth.

her father said in a statement.

It cannot be denied that Bernard Arnault’s eldest daughter is an incredibly hard-working and talented woman, as well as extremely modest. Every day you can see her in neat and chic clothes, and her style remains an inspiration for millions of women around the world to this day.