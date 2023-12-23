This is what the new Skoda Octavia will look like ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Skoda #Octavia #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

In 2024, the Skoda company will launch a renewed Skoda Octavia on the market. Well, there are no official photos of the innovation, but the designers of the Czech publication auto.cz showed in rendering images that show how this new product will look.

Octavia is one of Skoda’s most popular models. Its first generation appeared in 1996, and currently the fourth generation of this model is available. The fourth-generation Octavia has been in production since 2019, so it’s time for an update.

Czech designers from auto.cz believe that the updated Octavia will keep its traditional design, but will receive new elements. In creating these images, the designers relied on spy photos of the new Octavia taken during tests.

The mule is covered in camouflage, but it does not hide the fact that the updated Octavia will receive some design elements from the new Skoda Superb. Previously, the Superb was designed according to the style of the Octavia, but now it looks exactly the opposite.

From the renders, we can see that the facelifted car features Superb-style front and rear bumpers, new headlights and a new logo. But have the Czech designers managed to guess the design of the updated Skoda Octavia – we will find out very soon.

Yes, the debut of the new Octavia is much closer than you probably expect. Its official presentation will take place in February 2024, and the sale of this novelty will begin in May 2024.

It was previously assumed that the updated Octavia will borrow some design elements from the Skoda Vision 7S concept presented in 2022. Based on this concept, the Czech car giant will create a new crossover.

At the moment, it is clear that the latter will appear in the world in 2026. And as for the updated Octavia, like the current model, it will have two body options – a liftback and a station wagon. It is not yet known how much they will cost.

