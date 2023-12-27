This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Toyota #Corolla #VIDEO #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Toyota Corolla of the current, twelfth generation appeared in 2018, so it is logical to assume that the Japanese brand is already developing a new generation of this model. Independent designers CarsVision have shown us in rendering images how this novelty will look.

We will recall that the first generation Corolla was launched in 1966 and by 1974 this model had become the best-selling car in the world. By 2021, more than 50 million Corollas have been sold.

Since 2018, the twelfth generation Toyota Corolla has been offered to buyers. This is not just one model, but a whole family of cars. The Corolla family includes a sedan, a hatchback, a station wagon and the Corolla Cross crossover. In addition, a sports version of the GR Corolla is also sold in some countries.

How much does such a car cost? In the United States, for example, the 2024 model year Toyota Corolla sedan starts at $21,900, the Corolla Hybrid starts at $23,300, and the Corolla Hatchback starts at $23,355. The range-topping GR Corolla starts at $36,100, which isn’t much considering its equipment, technical and dynamic characteristics. In our country, the price of the hatchback starts at BGN 50,950, which is BGN 10,000 more than the price of this model in the USA.

Toyota has not yet officially announced that it plans to develop and launch a new generation Corolla. But it will happen anyway, sooner or later. Most likely earlier, given that the Toyota Corolla of the current generation has been produced since 2018, that is, by modern standards, there should already be a new generation.

Also Read:  Dental care will soon be less well reimbursed by Social Security, mutuals cringe

CarsVision designers believe that the new Corolla will differ significantly from the current generation of this bestseller. It will be a fastback-style car with a unique design that is very different from the current sedans and hatchbacks. See more.

Place a rating:





4.1

Rating 4.1 out of 13 votes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News