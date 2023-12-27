This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Toyota #Corolla #VIDEO #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Toyota Corolla of the current, twelfth generation appeared in 2018, so it is logical to assume that the Japanese brand is already developing a new generation of this model. Independent designers CarsVision have shown us in rendering images how this novelty will look.

We will recall that the first generation Corolla was launched in 1966 and by 1974 this model had become the best-selling car in the world. By 2021, more than 50 million Corollas have been sold.

Since 2018, the twelfth generation Toyota Corolla has been offered to buyers. This is not just one model, but a whole family of cars. The Corolla family includes a sedan, a hatchback, a station wagon and the Corolla Cross crossover. In addition, a sports version of the GR Corolla is also sold in some countries.

How much does such a car cost? In the United States, for example, the 2024 model year Toyota Corolla sedan starts at $21,900, the Corolla Hybrid starts at $23,300, and the Corolla Hatchback starts at $23,355. The range-topping GR Corolla starts at $36,100, which isn’t much considering its equipment, technical and dynamic characteristics. In our country, the price of the hatchback starts at BGN 50,950, which is BGN 10,000 more than the price of this model in the USA.

Toyota has not yet officially announced that it plans to develop and launch a new generation Corolla. But it will happen anyway, sooner or later. Most likely earlier, given that the Toyota Corolla of the current generation has been produced since 2018, that is, by modern standards, there should already be a new generation.

CarsVision designers believe that the new Corolla will differ significantly from the current generation of this bestseller. It will be a fastback-style car with a unique design that is very different from the current sedans and hatchbacks. See more.

