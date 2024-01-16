This is what the tractor of the future looks like ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#tractor #future #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

Conceived as a harbinger of the coming era of farm equipment, Kubota has unveiled a concept model that aims to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence, automation and electrification. This all-electric tractor is tailored to support farmers in residential areas and small areas.

The concept features six independent electric motors that ensure quiet operation. This feature allows the tractor to be used during night operations, even in residential areas. Kubota doesn’t go into great detail, but mentions the Agri’s fast charging capability, which allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in less than six minutes.

a

The concept is said to be autonomous and include obstacle detection and avoidance technology. Kubota suggests that Agri can distinguish between crops and rocks, as well as recognize people and animals. In addition, the concept includes a three-point hitch that allows compatibility with existing implements for common agricultural operations such as mowing and tillage.

Although Agri is at the concept stage, Kubota wants to use the technology to increase productivity and efficiency in agriculture. The company foresees the introduction of automatic data collection, real-time monitoring and the use of artificial intelligence to identify and solve potential problems.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

4.3

Rating 4.3 out of 7 votes.