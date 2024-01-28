This is what the world’s first Lego figure looked like 46 years ago

#worlds #Lego #figure #looked #years

Exactly the same as today.

Today, January 28, Lego turned sixty-six years old. It is true that he already produced plastic cubes in 1949, but on January 28, 1958, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen patented the shape we still know today – rough, but the design has not changed since then. The very first modern toy figures, i.e. still known today, were launched on the market only twenty years later, in 1978, with the aim of adding role-play to the Lego experience – we show one of the very first minifigures:

Did you know Red and White astronauts were among the first LEGO Minifigures produced? They even wore the same helmets as LEGOLAND Town Policemen and LEGO Castle Knights. #LEGOMastersFOX pic.twitter.com/dhJ8ufkKms — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 22, 2022

And then we’ll show you how the Lego figures are made:

(Source: Lego.com, opening image: Getty Images)

Click here only if you are interested in the most beautiful girls!

We hope you get to it, because there are a lot of them!

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

Our supported and recommended content