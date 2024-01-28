This is what the world’s first Lego figure looked like 46 years ago

Exactly the same as today.

Today, January 28, Lego turned sixty-six years old. It is true that he already produced plastic cubes in 1949, but on January 28, 1958, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen patented the shape we still know today – rough, but the design has not changed since then. The very first modern toy figures, i.e. still known today, were launched on the market only twenty years later, in 1978, with the aim of adding role-play to the Lego experience – we show one of the very first minifigures:

And then we’ll show you how the Lego figures are made:

(Source: Lego.com, opening image: Getty Images)

