This is what the Yankees lineup looks like for 2024

#Yankees #lineup

With less than three weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Tampa, Florida, the Yankees have begun to show some clues about what their lineup could look like in 2024, especially around Aaron Judge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he plans to use Judge third in the offensive order, batting after Juan José Soto and playing center field most of the time.

“I think about it all the time,” Boone confessed during the Foul Territory podcast. “Right now, I probably see Juan hitting second and Judge hitting third. … I think you start with the idea of ​​Judge and Soto hitting back-to-back about 150 times this year.”

Boone said the leadoff hitter has yet to be determined, although he mentioned DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo among the possibilities.

But the strategist seems determined to have Judge behind Soto in the order, considering that the Dominican is coming off leading the Majors with 132 walks with the Padres in 2023. Soto’s .410 on-base percentage was third best in the Majors, only behind Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. (.416) and Shohei Ohtani (.412).

“First of all, you start with the pillars,” Boone said. “I see Aaron and Soto batting one after the other, with one as second [bate] and the other as third. I’m not sure yet. It may depend on who is first in the order to determine who is fourth down.”

“I think one of the most exciting things about the potential of our lineup this year is the balance we’re going to have up front, with four or five lefties. “You can alternate things.”

Also Read:  At the Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide: Federer fulfills a dream for a former ball boy

Soto recently said he’s open to any job in the order in which he’s placed by Boone and that he’s confident the Yankees know where he’d fit best.

“Wherever they need me, I have to be ready,” Soto said. “In any position in the order, the position they want me to defend. I have to be ready for them. I’m open to whatever. “We’re definitely going to talk about that when I get to Tampa for practice.”

Defensively, Judge hopes to be the starting center fielder on Opening Day, with Verdugo and Soto at the corners. Trent Grisham, who projects as the club’s fourth outfielder, has won two Gold Gloves and could frequently find himself defending one of the fields late in games.

Verdugo is considered a better cornerback defender, so he’ll probably spend most of his time in the left field, especially at Yankee Stadium. However, with the Yankees visiting the Astros at Minute Maid Park for Opening Day, Soto could appear as the starting left fielder, with Verdugo patrolling a more spacious right field.

Judge was selected in the amateur draft as a center fielder, and has said that in that position he has “the best view in the stadium.” He has played 120 major league games in that position, including 112 starts.

During his American League MVP season in 2022, Judge played more center field (78) than right field (73), although he only held that position for 18 games in 2023.

Boone indicated that center field will be Judge’s primary position this year, at least until Jasson Dominguez returns from Tommy John surgery at some point during the summer.

Also Read:  Don't you think Ronald Acuña Jr. could be more dangerous at the plate? See this…

“I’m planning on having Judge a lot of time in center field,” Boone said. “He is preparing for it now. The only thing is that when he used him in center field, I tended to put him at designated hitter more often. If he plays most days at center, especially with Trent Grisham on the roster now, an elite defender who adds more balance – he’ll obviously have his time there. You can use Judge as a DH sometimes.”

“I’ve even talked to Judge about playing a little left field some days when he wants to have Grisham out there, and he’s open to doing that.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Posted on
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Posted on
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Posted on
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News