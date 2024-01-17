“This is what was written on my car”: this couple from Rixensart victims of anti-Semitism

#written #car #couple #Rixensart #victims #antiSemitism

Tuesday morning, a couple from Rixensart went to a police station in the Mazerine police zone, route de Genval in Lasne, to file a complaint for anti-Semitism.

The day before late in the morning, the wife had found the car in the condition shown in the photograph. It had snowed. The inscription had been engraved on the windshield. The husband is Jewish.

The couple, who know no enemies, maintain excellent neighborly relations with everyone. He has no suspicions.

He does not know where the inscription was made. Either near their homes and therefore in Rixensart, or in the workplace parking lot in Walloon Brabant, or rue du Pont du Christ, near Place de Wavre. PV was drawn up.

Joël Rubinfeld, of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism (LBCA), was also informed. “We are witnessing,” he reacted, “a surge of acts of anti-Semitism like I have never seen since the LBCA existed. We have never witnessed such anti-Semitic outburst at all levels, both on social networks and in public spaces. Just this morning, Rabbi They wore the yarmulke. They were joined by a group of people who insulted them, threatened them and made comments like: “Hitler was right. The Jews should all have been killed.” The rabbi added that no one in the compartment intervened.”

For Joël Rubinfeld, “very few sanctions are taken, if not none. This has been the case for years and I keep repeating that it has created a real climate of impunity. We do not see any brake on this anti-Semitism that we are currently seeing surge.”