“This is what was written on my car”: this couple from Rixensart victims of anti-Semitism

#written #car #couple #Rixensart #victims #antiSemitism

Tuesday morning, a couple from Rixensart went to a police station in the Mazerine police zone, route de Genval in Lasne, to file a complaint for anti-Semitism.

The day before late in the morning, the wife had found the car in the condition shown in the photograph. It had snowed. The inscription had been engraved on the windshield. The husband is Jewish.

More and more Jews are considering leaving Belgium following anti-Semitic threats: “An unprecedented situation”

The couple, who know no enemies, maintain excellent neighborly relations with everyone. He has no suspicions.

He does not know where the inscription was made. Either near their homes and therefore in Rixensart, or in the workplace parking lot in Walloon Brabant, or rue du Pont du Christ, near Place de Wavre. PV was drawn up.

Surge

Joël Rubinfeld, of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism (LBCA), was also informed. “We are witnessing,” he reacted, “a surge of acts of anti-Semitism like I have never seen since the LBCA existed. We have never witnessed such anti-Semitic outburst at all levels, both on social networks and in public spaces. Just this morning, Rabbi They wore the yarmulke. They were joined by a group of people who insulted them, threatened them and made comments like: “Hitler was right. The Jews should all have been killed.” The rabbi added that no one in the compartment intervened.”

For Joël Rubinfeld, “very few sanctions are taken, if not none. This has been the case for years and I keep repeating that it has created a real climate of impunity. We do not see any brake on this anti-Semitism that we are currently seeing surge.”

Also Read:  The President of the Republic receives the national document for the reform and development of justice

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Posted on
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News