This is what Windows 11 would look like if you crossed it with Windows XP. The concept strikes the chords of nostalgia – Živě.cz

Concepts of what Windows could look like are created regularly. In the new year, a person whose identity we do not know, only the nickname AR 4789, surprised us when he combined the aesthetics of more than 20 years old Windows XP with the more airy and clean design of Windows 11. He called it Windows XP 2024.

This is how the Elevens could look if they continued what blue Luna started in Ikspécky. The legendary Bliss wallpaper also plays its role in this concept of the operating system. It appears immediately when installing a hypothetical variant of Windows. (It’s a concept, not real software.)

The installer does not correspond to any of the original systems. Here, the author embarks on a theoretical exercise of what a modern installation program might look like. In the case of Windows XP, however, you encountered a text interface in part, while Eleven uses, with minimal modifications, the installer that appeared in 2007 with Vista.

The explorer has cards, but also a sidebar from Ikspéček

The author has slightly modernized the original loading screen, which in the era of fast processors and especially SSD is no longer so important or perhaps iconic. Additionally, motherboard and PC manufacturers often replace the Windows logo with their own.

The main one, however, is the user environment in which we actually spend most of our time. You can recognize Windows XP in every element, but also Windows 11. Perhaps with the exception of the Start menu, which refers to the one in the original Ikspéčky. An interesting hybrid is the Explorer, which offers a tabbed environment on one side, while the side panel is reminiscent of two decades ago.

Do you think that this concept of Windows would suit you? Or do you prefer that we already have the aesthetics of Ikspéček behind us?

Either way, check out the full Windows XP 2024 concept:

Sources: AR 4789 / YouTube via Neowin