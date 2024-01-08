This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly

#happen #Earth #stopped #spinning #instantly

We know that the Earth rotates on its axis. However, what would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped spinning? Have you ever imagined it before?

Launch Science Alert, Tuesday (9/1/2024) the first thing that happens is of course that you will be thrown far to the east at a speed of around 1,673.72 km per hour. Wherever you are, it is very likely that you will not survive because you experienced an extremely strong impact.

The oceans are also experiencing significant changes. The sea will experience violent turmoil when the Earth suddenly stops rotating. Joseph Levy, professor of earth and environmental geosciences at Colgate University, said a similar fate would befall trees and buildings on Earth. This is even though both of them have strong aka’ stuck into the ground.

“Earth materials are strong when compressed but very weak under pressure,” Levy said.

Uniquely, in Antarctica the impact will be slightly different. Because near the poles, the rotation axis is much smaller so the rotation speed is also much smaller. But with a note: you have to be very close, namely within 89.9 degrees latitude, only about 12 km from the pole.

What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating slowly?

“During the course of the year as the Earth orbits the Sun, half the planet will be at night and half in full light, but the other half will continue to change throughout the year,” Levy said, describing a possible situation.

Instead of daylight lasting 12 hours, it could change to lasting six months. Relentless sunlight will shine on nearby plants and evaporate most of the water on half of the Earth.

When the night lasted six months, the impact was also unpleasant. The lack of light and warmth will likely kill many remaining plants and freeze the water into a layer of ice.

Higher latitudes may be safer, because the sun’s rays won’t be as intense near the poles, Levy said. But you have to get used to the nomadic lifestyle of always chasing sunlight around the world. Plus, you also have to deal with unpredictable weather. When only half a planet gets intense sunlight for months on end, it experiences a second, sideways temperature gradient, making weather predictions twice as complicated.

