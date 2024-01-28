This is what Yojhan Quevedo says after his important performance in the Cardenales victory (+video)

#Yojhan #Quevedo #important #performance #Cardenales #victory #video

The first victory of the Cardenales de Lara in the grand final against the Tiburones de La Guaira came this Saturday, with a score of 6-5, thanks to an amulet that Henry Blanco had saved for emergencies.

This is catcher Yojhan Quevedo, who barely saw action for the first time in the series yesterday and became the hero of the match, after going 3-for-4, with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored.

After that brilliant performance, the mask offered statements to the media. “We stayed positive, looking forward to it and thank God things worked out for us.“said Yojhan.

Although his work with the wood was fundamental, the right-hander gave the credit for the victory to his bullpen, because they fulfilled the plan they had set out completely and believes that that is why they were given that good result.

Quevedo left a difficult job for Henry Blanco to decide who should be his starting catcher in the next game, him or Carlos Narváez.