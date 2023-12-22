This is what you will be gaming in 2024: from Final Fantasy to Star Wars

#gaming #Final #Fantasy #Star #Wars

You still have to be patient for Grand Theft Auto V, but there will also be plenty of gaming to do in 2024. We list the coolest release for you.

With 2023, gamers have had one of the best years ever, thanks to games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2. It’s difficult to say whether 2024 can match that, but it’s coming. in any case, a lot of beautiful things.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake, game maker Square-Enix gave the most famous part of the role-playing game series a new look. In 2024, that story continues with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This gives you a little more freedom in where you go and where you stand, while you hunt for the villain Sephiroth with the well-known heroes.

Release: 29 februari 2024

The Ubisoft team that previously made The Division is working hard on a new Star Wars game. Here you play as Key Vess, who looks a bit like a female Han Solo. Just like in Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, Outlaws gives you a large open world to explore and bases to raid. You can also go into space.

Release: 2024

Senua’s Saga: Hellbalde II

In Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice you played a warrior who wanted to save the soul of her deceased loved one, while she constantly hears voices in her head due to psychosis. The sequel is confusingly called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which again follows Senua in 9th-century Iceland. The game is the largest Xbox exclusive game planned.

Release: 2024

Avowed

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is still popular twelve years after its release, so it seems like a smart move that game studio Obsidian is making a game that is very similar to Skyrim. Think of an open world full of bandits, monsters and walking skeletons, while you have a sword, bow and a lot of magical powers in your pocket.

Release: 2024

gesture

The charming game Schim comes from the Netherlands, in which you play as a shadow creature that jumps from shadow to shadow to progress. This world is constantly in motion due to people, cars, barriers and all kinds of other objects, each with its own shadow. By diving into objects you can influence this world, creating paths.

Release: 2024

Princess Peach Showtime!

For Nintendo, 2023 was the year of Zelda, Mario and Pikmin. In 2024 it will be Princess Peach’s turn. Although the princess is also playable in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, she packs in Princess Peach Showtime! the leading role. In the theater, Peach has to put on different costumes that give her special powers to defeat the evil Grape and her Sour Bunch.

Release: March 22, 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

It has been far too long since a new Prince of Persia has been released and in 2024 the time has finally come again. This time you don’t play as the prince himself, but as warrior Sargon who has to save Prince Ghassan. Sargon also gains the power to turn back time when things go wrong. Ideal, because he has to fight dangerous monsters in this 2D action platformer.

Release: January 18, 2024

Harold Halibut

The Harold Halibut game immediately stands out because of its title, but also its unique style. The story-focused game is completely handmade. In Harold Halibut you follow a spaceship that fled Earth 250 years ago to find a new home. Unfortunately, the ship ended up in the ocean of a strange planet.

Release: 2024

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The Yakuza series now continues under the name Like a Dragon, with the latest part in 2024: Infinite Wealth. For the first time, the game goes outside Japan, because Infinite Wealth is also set in Hawaii. That promises a lot of fun, but also serious topics because one of the main characters has received a cancer diagnosis.

Release: January 26, 2024

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

For the ultimate fun, check out Thank Goodness You’re Here! are. In this game you play a guy who carries out assignments in a small British village and causes a lot of chaos. Think of a Saturday cartoon coming to life in a game.

Release: 2024

