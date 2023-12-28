This is what you would see if you could look 30 million light years away

#million #light #years

One of the most impressive and photogenic galaxies in the universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope (back in the three summers of 2003) looked about 30 million light-years away from Earth in the direction of the constellation Virgo and spotted it – according to NASA – “one of the most stunning and photogenic in the universe” its star city, the galaxy M104. The most striking feature of this is that in front of the galactic disc, a giant, dark dust lane is visible, which makes its appearance reminiscent of a sombrero hat – hence its better-known name, the Sombrero galaxy:

This giant, dark dust lane is actually a symmetrical ring surrounding the galactic core, which is the cradle of star-forming regions. In the center of the core is a huge black hole, one billion times the mass of the Sun.

(Source: NASA, photo: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

And have you read this?

Looking for a Christmas gift for a gamer? Tell us all the tips!

Also Read:  17 Exoplanets May Have Seas of Ice and Geysers

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
Posted on
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Posted on
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Posted on
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News