This is what you would see if you could look 30 million light years away

#million #light #years

One of the most impressive and photogenic galaxies in the universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope (back in the three summers of 2003) looked about 30 million light-years away from Earth in the direction of the constellation Virgo and spotted it – according to NASA – “one of the most stunning and photogenic in the universe” its star city, the galaxy M104. The most striking feature of this is that in front of the galactic disc, a giant, dark dust lane is visible, which makes its appearance reminiscent of a sombrero hat – hence its better-known name, the Sombrero galaxy:

This giant, dark dust lane is actually a symmetrical ring surrounding the galactic core, which is the cradle of star-forming regions. In the center of the core is a huge black hole, one billion times the mass of the Sun.

(Source: NASA, photo: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

And have you read this?

Looking for a Christmas gift for a gamer? Tell us all the tips!