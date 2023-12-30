This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe

#Xiaomi #debut #Europe

One of the usually reliable leakers recently claimed in a post that the Xiaomi 14 will make its global debut in Barcelona. The phone may be announced at the MWC expo, which will take place between February 26 and 29, 2024.

It is also not impossible that the flagship will be announced the day before the start of the exhibition, but it is most likely that the Xiaomi 14 will debut with us on February 27. It is not by chance that we used the singular number, because according to previous news, the Pro model will not make its debut outside of China .

Xiaomi’s new flagship series is selling well in the domestic market, the devices have reportedly crossed the one million milestone in terms of sales figures. Moreover, all this in the course of a week, says the company’s CEO, Lei Jun.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro certainly contributed to the sales numbers, but we may not see this device, and now Yogesh Brar, the insider predicting the presentation in Barcelona, ​​does not even mention it. According to earlier reports, the Ultra model will try to satisfy the needs of users who want high-end camera phones instead, but for now this is just one of the many rumors.

It is also not certain that the two devices will debut together, there is a good chance that only the basic model will arrive at MWC. This could also mean that the Xiaomi 14 will have to do well on its own at first, instead of both models, in terms of sales. And why is it worth waiting for the global announcement of Xiaomi 14? In our previous article, we carefully identified the characteristics of the members of the new series, you can refresh your knowledge by clicking here!

Source: PhoneArena

