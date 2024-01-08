This is why Eloise van Oranje (21) has a scar on her forehead

#Eloise #van #Oranje #scar #forehead

In the interview, Eloise talks about her family and says, among other things, that she looks so much like her mother Laurentien. “When it comes to perseverance and having a passion for the things we do,” she says. In their own words, Eloise, her brother Claus-Casimir and her sister Leonore are very different in character. “We used to be able to argue as if our lives depended on it.”

An earlier argument got so out of hand that Eloise was slightly injured as a child. In the heat of the moment, Claus-Casimir threw a spoon against the duchess’ forehead. “I was wearing a white outfit and was bleeding a lot, even though it was just a cut,” Eloise explains. The scar is still visible. The fact that she is ‘scarred for life’ does not detract from the bond the two have now that they are older. “Now our bond is good.”

Eloise has been in the spotlight lately. At the end of last year, she made waves with a daring outfit on the red carpet at the Women of the Year awards and this week she announced that she will be doing an internship in New York next year. She will also soon open a second-hand clothing store in The Hague with her mother to expand her company My Lima Lima, with which she sells second-hand luxury clothing for charities.

The house of Princess Laurentien and Prince Constantijn is becoming increasingly emptier, now that all three children have left home. Leonore goes to school in Wales, Eloise studies in Amsterdam and Claus Casimir in Turin. Entertainment journalist Matthijs Albers explains how the princess experiences this.

January 7, 2024

