This is why relaxation exercises do not help you fall asleep

January 22, 2024

Teeth brushed, pajamas on and then it’s time to sleep. But unfortunately: sometimes your body thinks differently. The result? You lie wide awake, staring at the ceiling. It is often recommended to do relaxation exercises to fall asleep, but research shows that this is not at all effective.

There are a lot of ways that would help you fall asleep. From reading a book to drinking warm milk with honey. Or breathing exercises and deep meditation. Japanese researchers investigated which methods actually help you fall asleep.

Relaxation exercises

The research quickly showed that many ways to fall asleep do not work. “Relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises or muscle relaxation, are often part of behavioral therapy, but our meta-analysis shows that this is usually counterproductive. This means that such techniques even reduce the chance that the insomnia will be resolved,” researcher Yuki Furukawa tells Scientias.nl.

Wake up as briefly as possible

You would think that relaxation exercises will help you fall asleep faster, but nothing could be further from the truth. According to the researcher, with insomnia it is important to keep the time you are awake as short as possible. By doing relaxation exercises, you actually lie awake longer and that counteracts the effective methods for falling asleep.

What does work?

Of course, we benefit much more from solutions that do work. But what are those solutions? The researchers also looked at that. It turns out that sleep restriction is the most effective way. You stick to a sleep schedule that you follow every day. For example, you go to bed at 11:00 PM and get up at 7:00 AM every day, regardless of the number of hours you actually sleep. So don’t think: I didn’t sleep well, so I’ll sleep an extra hour. This ruins the sleep rhythm.

Avoid stimuli

According to Furukawa, it is also wise not to expose yourself to many stimuli or other bad habits in the evening. Do not drink alcohol before going to sleep, do not eat unhealthy food and avoid using screens.

Bron: The sciences
Foto: Getty Images

Bron: The sciences

