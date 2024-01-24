This is why the cryptocurrency market is in the red today

#cryptocurrency #market #red #today

The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a significant correction. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a 5% drop in the past 24 hours, over 9% on weekly charts and 11% over the past month.

In addition, the flagship cryptocurrency dropped below the $39,000 mark for the first time since early December 2023.

Ethereum (ETH) also faced a correction of 7.5% on weekly charts and over 3% over the past 30 days. In addition, the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency fell by 5.4% within 24 hours, currently standing at $1.6 trillion.

One of the potential factors contributing to this market correction is the outflows from Grayscale’s BTC fund, GBTC. A recent JPMorgan report suggests that these GBTC outflows could put additional pressure on BTC prices in the coming weeks.

Reports suggest that the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is sold 22 million shares of GBTC, further increasing the selling pressure.

The market downtrend began on January 12 after the Securities and Exchange Commission approve 11 spot BTC ETFs. Investors have started shifting assets from older BTC products to the newly approved ETFs.

According to the latest funds movement report from CoinShares, in the previous week Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced outflows exceeding $24 million. With no indication of a rate cut, investors may be hesitant to shift funds to riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies.

