This is why you’re not receiving text messages on your new Android phone | Live smarter

Besides transferring your contacts and favorite apps, there is one more thing that is extremely important when switching from an iPhone to an Android phone. If you don’t, you risk missing hundreds of text messages from friends and family in the future.

iPhones have a handy system where text messages sent to other iPhone owners automatically turn into iMessages. This way you don’t use anything from your SMS bundle and messages are also better secured via Apple systems. Because this happens automatically, you don’t have to install a separate app. You’re already iMessaging when the normally green speech bubble turns blue.

iMessage works seamlessly as long as you’re on an iPhone. If you switch to Android, you can run into problems. Your phone number is still listed by Apple as a number that can receive iMessages, which turns text messages from iPhone friends into blue messages. But your Android device cannot receive them, so they end up in a kind of black hole.

Log out of iMessage

“If you no longer have devices that use iMessage, you should unsubscribe from Apple’s chat service,” says smartphone expert Donovan Kerssenberg of tech site Tweakers. There are two ways to do that: with or without an iPhone.

If you still have your old iPhone, you must first insert the SIM card into the device to deregister iMessage. Next, go to the Settings app, tap ‘Messages’ and turn off the switch next to ‘iMessage’. Also tap ‘FaceTime’ in the settings and turn off the relevant switch, so that no one can try to video call you with Apple services.

Special page at Apple

If your iPhone has been lost, broken or sold, you will have to go to a special Apple web page to disable iMessage. Enter the phone number you received for iMessage there to receive a text message. You can then enter the code contained herein on the Apple site to deregister iMessage and FaceTime.

Once you have completed the above steps, text messages from iPhone owners should arrive ‘normally’ as text messages on your Android phone again.