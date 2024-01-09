This leads to high prices and risks

#leads #high #prices #risks

Last week’s economic data confirms that the global economy is slowing, going down, but not at a very fast pace. We are still far from the situation where we panic that the global recession is very strong. This is what the investment consultant of “ELANA Trading” Tsvetoslav Tsachev said in the broadcast “The man in focus” on Radio “Focus”.

January is usually one of the weakest periods for stock markets because November and December are extremely strong, he explained. “In the first week of 2024, we are seeing the exact opposite of what was the situation in the markets at the end of last year, when stocks were rising and commodities were moving down. This is normal because investors who have accumulated significant profits in the last weeks of last year, now they just collect these profits”, explained Tsachev.

During periods of uncertainty about the economy and worries that a recession is on the way, investors prefer to turn to sectors such as health care, for example, to protect their money.

The main reasons for the interest in bonds are expectations of a slowdown in the economy and requests that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will cut their interest rates in parallel, and quite quickly. “From that perspective, bonds are a good investment over 12 months. The problem is that central bankers still show they are hesitant about the pace of rate cuts.

This sets the stage for a lot of momentum in the bond market, with yields going even higher and better buying levels with that one-year horizon going forward within the next month or two. If the economy avoids recession and inflation reappears, then bond investments will not be a good option over a 3-5 year horizon. But short-term US bonds, dollar bills with a horizon of 1-2 years are currently a good investment option,” the expert advised.

Right now, infrastructure investments by big tech companies aren’t translating into more revenue for them. “This leads to high prices and risks of strong dynamics of the price of these companies in a downward direction. What we will see as a real impact on the economy, as productivity, as mass penetration of products for businesses, will happen in the next 3-5 years,” explained Tsachev.