This lifted Lada with portal axles is not afraid of anything

Check out another crazy project of the Garage 54 studio (VIDEO)

This Lada was created by the team of the Russian-language YouTube channel-Garage 54. Thanks to a set of custom portal axles at the rear, the distance between the ground and the car is approximately 30 cm, which is much more than a Lada sedan and even a little more than a Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch package .

Such “improvements” turn the vehicle into a surprisingly capable off-roader. At least changing the oil will be easier, the creators of the machine joke in the video.

Thanks to the portal axle, the power from the engine ultimately goes to an upper gear, which then meshes with a lower-mounted gear that drives the wheel. In true Garage 54 eccentric style, the upper and lower sprockets are spaced apart for more height, connected by a motorcycle chain.

The machine rides smoothly in some dug-out parking lots before hitting a horribly muddy (and bumpy) road. It passes the modest endurance test, which includes going through tires and even an armchair. Also, as the video makes clear, the car has no rear brakes.

