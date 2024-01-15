This man dug 40 meters into the kitchen of his house to look for gold, which ended tragically

#man #dug #meters #kitchen #house #gold #ended #tragically

Jakarta – Dreams are flowers of sleep that rarely occur in the real world and most people forget after waking up. But João Pimenta da Silva (71) thought his dream was a message that he had to act.

João Pimenta da Silva is a resident from Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil who dreamed that gold was hidden under his house that could make him rich.

The image in his dream moved him to dig up his kitchen floor to look for the whereabouts of the gold.

In realizing his ambition, João Pimenta da Silva only told his dream to his neighbor, Antônio Costa.

Although at first Antônio Costa laughed at João Pimenta da Silva’s dream story, he was eventually persuaded to help João Pimenta da Silva dig under his house.

When the hole reached 40 meters, João Pimenta da Silva threw water and mud from the hole with the help of a swing. He also managed to lower the drilling equipment he had been using all this time.

Unfortunately, when João Pimenta da Silva asked Antônio Costa, who was watching from above, to pull him to the surface, the rope of the swing was cut and João Pimenta da Silva’s arm was tied to the rope of the swing.

In this critical situation, Antônio Costa could not ask for help and on the one hand, if he had continued to hold on to the swing rope, he would have become the second victim of this accident.

“I tried to hold it, alone, there was no way to ask anyone for help,” said Antônio Costa.

“But if I kept holding it (the rope), he would pull me down too. (After the rope was released) I only heard a noise when he reached the bottom (of the hole),” continued Antônio Costa.

The man, who was known to be a former skilled well digger, died as a result of this accident. When the fire brigade arrived, João Pimenta da Silva had many abrasions all over his body, wounds on his stomach, open fractures in both legs, as well as in his hips, and when called to check his consciousness he did not respond.

According to the results of the investigation, no gold was found from the excavation of the 40 meter deep hole. Investigators only found a drilling tool which was not a sophisticated tool that had been used by João Pimenta da Silva.

Uniquely, investigators found that the hole dug by João Pimenta da Silva was equivalent in depth to a 13-story building with a stable excavation structure and not prone to landslides.

(dna/dna)