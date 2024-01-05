This Man Is Worth the Last Meal of a Famous Serial Killer, Here’s What He Says

#Man #Worth #Meal #Famous #Serial #Killer #Heres

This man attracted attention after showing his unique eating moment. The reason is, the food he tried and reviewed was the last meal of famous serial killers.

Some people like unique eating challenges. They usually take part in certain competitions or tournaments. However, quite a few also challenge themselves to eat certain foods. Like eating challenges or missions created by this guy.

Josh Slavin doesn’t challenge himself to extreme food cravings or large portions of food, but he is on a mission to try the last food eaten by famous serial killers.

The 23-year-old man started his mission on September 1 2023. By uploading a video on Instagram, this man shows his journey in tasting and reviewing the last food eaten by famous killers, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Steven Woods, reports dailymail.co.uk (01/01/2024).

Josh Slavin not only buys ready-made food, but also often cooks the menu that the famous killers ate himself. In every video, this man always shows the moment when he goes to the supermarket to buy the ingredients he needs.

After the ingredients were cooked and tried, Josh Slavin then ranked each food from best to worst. This order is based on overall taste, quantity, and quality.

This man shows the last meals of serial killers, one of which was Ted Bundy’s last meal. Photo: Instagram

Josh Slavin is interested in the last foods of these killers because according to him, determining what to eat before someone dies is a very rare and possibly difficult situation. Josh also wanted to feel the sensation of an atmosphere like that.

“Having the opportunity to choose the food you want right before you die is a very rare situation and very interesting for any human being,” he explained.

The first food he reviewed was that of serial killer Ted Bundy. Ted Bundy is a very famous serial killer. He was sentenced to death after confessing to killing 30 students in three states in the 1970s.

Ted Bundy received his first death sentence for the murder of two college students in 1979. A year later, he was given the same sentence after kidnapping and mutilating a 12-year-old girl.

Ted Bundy did not make his final food request. Bundy was only given standard food by the state of Florida.

The meal consisted of steak, eggs, toast, hash browns, milk and juice. The steak is cooked medium rare, the eggs are also made easy to eat, along with toast combined with butter and jelly.

Josh Slavin prepares and tries Ted Bundy’s final meal. Even though it looks standard, according to him, this food is very varied and very delicious. The man also gave an average grade of C to the last meal Ted Bundy enjoyed.

This man also reviewed the taste of serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s last meal. Gacy is known to have killed 33 young men and women in 1972 and 1978. Gacy was also known as the ‘serial killer clown’ because he often dressed up like a circus entertainer when trying to lure victims.

The man also tried the last meal enjoyed by serial killer Josh Gacy. Photo: Instagram

For his final meal, Gacy asked to prepare flour fried shrimp, french fries, a bucket of KFC fried chicken and several strawberries and a glass of diet Coca-Cola.

After tasting this dish, Josh felt that the variety was quite delicious and the amount of food was quite large. Josh also gave a higher rating, namely A, to John Gacy’s last meal,

Not only has Josh tried one or two serial killers’ last meals, but he’s also tried several killers’ last meals. Besides Ted Bundy and John Gacy, there was one killer’s last meal that really surprised him.

He makes some of the food himself at home, and some he buys. Tailored to the killers’ final meal menu. Photo: Instagram

This last meal was enjoyed by serial killer Steven Michael Woods. Steven Woods was convicted of his involvement in the murder of two people in North Texas.

Before being sentenced to death, Woods asked for two pounds or 0.9 kilograms of bacon, four fried chicken breasts, five chicken steaks, two bacon hamburgers with fries, 12 garlic bread sticks with marinara sauce and 4 large pans of bacon pizza.

For drinks, Woods chose to prepare two glasses of sweet tea, two glasses of root beer, two glasses of Dew’s and Pepsi. He finished with an ice cream dish.

Josh also tried all of Woods’ latest meal options. Among the killers’ last meals, Josh chose Woods’ meal as the best. He even labeled it with the initial S which means best.

