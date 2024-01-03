This man survived after being bitten to death by a python

#man #survived #bitten #death #python

Jakarta

A man from the Philippines managed to save himself after fighting with a python. The method is considered extreme, namely by biting the snake until it dies.

This horrendous incident occurred at the end of last December. The man, known as Bojulio Aleria, was riding his motorbike in Anequera, Bohol, Philippines. Then suddenly the snake came out of the meadow and attacked him.

The snake quickly sank its teeth into Aleria’s arm and its tail wrapped around her waist. The shocking attack made Aleria fall from the motorbike and it was difficult for her to move or even breathe.

However, without thinking twice about surviving the snake, this 48 year old man attacked the three meter long snake again by biting the snake’s neck, then tearing it until the snake’s grip loosened.

The condition of Bojulio Aleria’s hand after being bitten by a python. Photo: via Facebook/DYRD Bohol ang Kasaligan

“I thought I would die if I didn’t fight back. I thought the only chance was to bite his neck to loosen his grip a little. I bit him until his skin peeled off. When his skin peeled off, I bit the flesh. Only after that did his grip loosen,” Aleria said in an interview. with local media station DYRD as quoted detikINET from NextShark.

After managing to free himself, he contacted authorities for help. Aleria was treated at a hospital in Tagbilaran City due to snakebite wounds. Even though his wrist still hurts, he said that he is now starting to recover and feels better.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - The criminal case of one of Viktor Orbán's allies continues

The reticulated or reticulated python, considered the longest and non-venomous snake in the world, originates from South and Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, the Philippines and Malaysia. Although rare, this python has been known to kill humans.

Watch the video “Ciamis Residents Catch 3 Meter Python, Allegedly Often Preys on Livestock”

(jsn/fyk)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Posted on
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
Posted on
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Posted on
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News