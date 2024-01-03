This man survived after being bitten to death by a python

#man #survived #bitten #death #python

Jakarta –

A man from the Philippines managed to save himself after fighting with a python. The method is considered extreme, namely by biting the snake until it dies.

This horrendous incident occurred at the end of last December. The man, known as Bojulio Aleria, was riding his motorbike in Anequera, Bohol, Philippines. Then suddenly the snake came out of the meadow and attacked him.

The snake quickly sank its teeth into Aleria’s arm and its tail wrapped around her waist. The shocking attack made Aleria fall from the motorbike and it was difficult for her to move or even breathe.

However, without thinking twice about surviving the snake, this 48 year old man attacked the three meter long snake again by biting the snake’s neck, then tearing it until the snake’s grip loosened.

The condition of Bojulio Aleria’s hand after being bitten by a python. Photo: via Facebook/DYRD Bohol ang Kasaligan

“I thought I would die if I didn’t fight back. I thought the only chance was to bite his neck to loosen his grip a little. I bit him until his skin peeled off. When his skin peeled off, I bit the flesh. Only after that did his grip loosen,” Aleria said in an interview. with local media station DYRD as quoted detikINET from NextShark.

After managing to free himself, he contacted authorities for help. Aleria was treated at a hospital in Tagbilaran City due to snakebite wounds. Even though his wrist still hurts, he said that he is now starting to recover and feels better.

The reticulated or reticulated python, considered the longest and non-venomous snake in the world, originates from South and Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, the Philippines and Malaysia. Although rare, this python has been known to kill humans.

Watch the video “Ciamis Residents Catch 3 Meter Python, Allegedly Often Preys on Livestock”

(jsn/fyk)