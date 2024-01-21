This Mariners prospect is already being compared to Yordan Álvarez

#Mariners #prospect #compared #Yordan #Álvarez

SEATTLE — The comparisons began since Lázaro Montes signed with the Mariners two years ago as a 17-year-old international free agent from Cuba. However, they do not intimidate him; quite the opposite.

When asked late last season which player he resembles, with his sights set on a breakthrough in 2024 as he continues to climb the MLB Pipeline rankings, Montes answered without hesitation: “Yordan Álvarez.”

And it’s easy to see why. The resemblance is striking. The Mariners added a pair of promising prospects earlier this week as part of their 2024 international signing class, but it’s Montes, signed in 2022, who might be Seattle’s most intriguing minor leaguer to watch this season.

Montes, who turned 19 in October, is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and still growing. Alvarez, who has distinguished himself as one of the best hitters in the game, as the Mariners have come to know all too well, is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds.

They are both Cubans. They both bat from the left side. Both have trained with respected Cuban hitting instructor Aldo Marrero. Both could be key players in the American League West for a long time.

“We’ve been in contact once,” Montes said. “Unfortunately, that’s it. But I hope that in the near future I can be in contact with him more often.”

When asked what he likes most about Álvarez’s powerful left-handed swing, Montes said after a long pause: “Everything. Everything… A lot of times, when I’m in my swing and something isn’t right, I watch his videos so I can start again”.

Montes is considered the Mariners’ No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, although he is expected to move up quite a bit when the 2024 roster is revealed before Opening Day. He is coming off a year in which he moved to the United States, was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Class-A Modesto and helped the Nuts win their first California League title since 2017.

In that stretch, Montes hit impressively: .321/.430/.565 (.994 OPS) with seven home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 30 RBIs in 156 plate appearances in 33 games with Modesto. In a September 12 playoff game against San Jose, he hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and then recorded a key assist in the 10th inning to help Modesto keep the game tied.

“It was a very fun experience,” Montes said. “Just seeing what we went through, and then having the guys that we just recruited that were able to come into what we were doing, it was a really fun season.”

Perhaps tellingly, Montes, who spent most of his time in right field, reduced his strikeout percentage from 33.2% during his time in the Dominican Republic Summer League to 25% in Modesto, highlighting the steps he has given to reduce failed swings. He has consistently smashed balls over 110 mph, but a notable weakness in his swing is against pitches up in the zone.

“That’s very important for me to work on,” Montes said. “That’s one of the things I kept working on, some of the practices. That was a really important aspect of my game.”

During Modesto’s run to the title, Montes played alongside 2023 draft picks Tai Peete, Jonny Farmelo and first-round pick Colt Emerson, who had four hits and four RBIs in the deciding game and will be among MLB Pipeline’s top 100 overall prospects in 2024.

Montes said the experience allowed him to dream about what Seattle’s young core could accomplish during their development and in the Major Leagues.

“I love it because you see them and see the talent they have,” Montes said. “But you see them come and play with a love for the game, and it’s very exciting for me to see that.”

But it doesn’t get too far ahead either. Montes is expected to see some action in big team camp this spring, but not much. A realistic goal for the upcoming season would be to move up to Class-A High Everett and perhaps Double-A Arkansas.

“Just trust the process, try not to rush too much,” Montes said. “And just trying to enjoy the time I have and take every step forward before I get here.”

Montes was in Seattle during the final weekend of the regular season to celebrate Modesto’s title and also receive the Mariners’ Ken Griffey Jr. Co-Hitter of the Year award among minor league players. It was an experience that many of Seattle’s recent homegrown players have experienced, such as Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert and others.

And he already feels at home at T-Mobile Park.

“I see this as my home,” Montes said. “It’s my home, and it’s like an experience that I can’t really describe.”