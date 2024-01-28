This NATO Country Rejects British General’s Call to Prepare for War Against Russia

#NATO #Country #Rejects #British #Generals #Call #Prepare #War #Russia

Romania, a NATO country, has rejected a British general’s call to prepare for war against Russia. Photo/REUTERS

BUCHAREST – Romania, one of the member countries NATO, rejected a British general’s call to prepare to take up arms against Russia in a hypothetical war.

British Army Chief of Staff General Patrick Sanders said NATO citizens should prepare for the possibility of war against Moscow.

Sanders, who has consistently called for an expansion of Britain’s armed forces, said in a speech on Wednesday that Moscow’s conflict with Kyiv had shown that “citizen soldiers” could often make a difference on the battlefield.

He added that the UK military is currently incapable of dealing with threats in the modern geopolitical landscape.

“Our friends in Eastern and Northern Europe, increasingly sensing the Russian threat, have acted cautiously, laying the groundwork for national mobilization,” Sanders said.

Romania’s rejection of the British general’s call was conveyed by Prime Minister (PM) Marcel Ciolacu.

“There is no need to prepare for war,” he said, as quoted from RT, Sunday (28/1/2024). He dismissed concerns that the Russo-Ukrainian war would spread across Europe.

The British Army has around 75,000 fully trained active duty personnel, according to government figures released last year. Another 60,000 personnel serve in the Royal Navy and Air Force.