This new handheld console looks exciting, but why does it cost twice as much as the ROG Ally? – PCW

This new handheld console looks exciting, but why does it cost twice as much as the ROG Ally?

It has some interesting extras, but the performance certainly doesn’t justify the price tag.

Nintendo has proven to be ahead of its time again. When the Switch was announced, not many people believed that there was a future for portable gaming, and then, lo and behold, a few years later, following in the footsteps of the Steam Deck, ASUS, Lenovo, AYA Neo, and who knows how many handheld PCs already presented their own machines. . This line is now strengthened by the TerransForce Handle 5.

The handheld console appeared on the ETA Prime channel, where we also got to know the specifications. The Handle 5 sports a 1080p, 120Hz display and uses the same Radeon 780M iGPU found in the ROG Ally. The processor is slightly stronger, instead of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, a Ryzen 7 7840U Pro was added here.

There are still two important areas of improvement compared to the ASUS console. The traditional analogs have been replaced with Hall-Effect levers, which are practically immune to the dreaded drifting, so we don’t have to worry about having to replace the direction buttons after a few months of use. In addition, instead of the usual USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector, we now get a USB 4 port, which is capable of data transfer speeds of 40 Gbps instead of 20 Gbps, so you can get more out of external GPUs.

The TerransForce Handle 5 was announced back in November for $650, but is now available in the US for $999. That’s more than half the price of the ROG Ally, which started at $600 at launch. How big the demand for the new challenger will be at this price is questionable for the time being.

