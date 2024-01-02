This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com

#Microsoft #Teams #feature #work #communications #easier #BisnisUpdate.com

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Now is the right time for all of us to look for ways to optimize our lives, especially at work.

If you’re a Microsoft Teams user, this newly added feature can make forwarding messages between your Microsoft Teams chats simpler and faster. Microsoft announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to forward messages from one chat to another with one click, making it easier to share information with colleagues.

Microsoft says users can forward messages by clicking the forward button in the right-click menu. Users can also include additional text in forwarded messages to provide more context to the recipient. Teams users can forward messages to individual Teams chats or group chats.

This new Microsoft Teams feature is similar to the message forwarding feature in Slack, another popular workplace communications platform. The message forwarding feature allows users to easily share information without needing to copy and paste text from messages.

Even if messages are sent in private direct messages, users can use their discretion to share notes with coworkers who might benefit from reading the private messages.