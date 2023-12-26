This Nic Cage film was such a big flop that it led to the bankruptcy of a film studio

#Nic #Cage #film #big #flop #led #bankruptcy #film #studio

In 2008, Bangkok Dangerous was released starring Nicolas Cage. The film was a remake of the 1999 Thai film of the same name. It was directed by brothers Oxide Pang Chun and Danny Pang, who made their directorial debut as a duo with this film. The film was ultimately a big flop, which even forced a film studio to close down.

The film initially managed to take the top spot at the US box office, but quickly fell down the rankings. It only grossed $42 million worldwide, which wasn’t even enough to cover its $45 million budget. As a result, the film’s co-production company, Virtual Studios, had to be closed.

Story

Bangkok Dangerous follows the feared hitman Joe (Cage) who has a few jobs to do in Bangkok. He is ordered to kill four people. He hires pickpocket Kong (Shahkrit Yamnarm) on the spot to help him. Joe then meets the special deaf-mute woman Fon (Charlie Yeung) in a pharmacy, causing him to break one of his own four basic rules: never interfere with people who have nothing to do with the assignment.

Joe increasingly appreciates the region and the local population. This causes him to have trouble with conscience for the first time in his life when one of his targets turns out to be a politician loved by the people. Will Joe keep his mind on his work, or will his new feelings cast doubt on the most important attack he has to carry out?

Virtual Studios

The film was a major flop and received negative reviews from critics who criticized Cage’s performance and action scenes, as well as the direction, editing and screenplay. It was such a big disappointment that Virtual Studios, one of the film companies that worked on the film, subsequently stopped.

Virtual Studios was founded by film producer Benjamin Waisbren in 2005 as a film financing and media company. The first films they worked on were Duane Hopwood in V for Vendetta in 2005. In 2006, they signed an agreement to produce and finance films in partnership with Warner Bros. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford was their last film they co-produced for Warner Bros., after which the agreement was terminated. Bangkok Dangerous was their last film, after which the company was placed as inactive after the film was a flop.

To look?

Virtual Studios eventually closed in 2009 after being inactive for a year. Waisbren left the company to pursue other ventures and the company would never exist again.

Bangkok Dangerous cannot be found on the various streaming services, but you can obtain the film on Pathé Thuis, among others.