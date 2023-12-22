This OLED monitor can switch between 240 and 480 Hertz at the touch of a button

#OLED #monitor #switch #Hertz #touch #button

LG has presented the first UltraGear monitor with dual Hertz function. It should be able to double its refresh rate at the push of a button and will come onto the market next year. All important information at a glance.

Bild: LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE

The LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE is 32 inches in size and has a standard UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution. It supports a refresh rate of 240 Hertz. However, the frame rate can also be increased to 480 Hertz at the push of a button. Then again the resolution is reduced to Full HD (1,920 x 1,080). The monitor should be able to deliver the best possible performance depending on the intended use. “For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, the user can choose FHD 480Hz, while visually rich games with a story can be enjoyed in 4K 240Hz,” says the announcement.

So that gamers get their money’s worth, the response time should be particularly short at 0.03 ms (GtG). Both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync are supported. As is typical for OLEDs, color and contrast representation are also at a very high level. According to the manufacturer, the DCI-P3 color space is covered by 98.5 percent.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 available for connection options. There is also an additional headphone jack. There are also integrated speakers. “The monitor creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-firing sound system with dual woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers and saving valuable desk space,” says LG.

A variety of ergonomic adjustment options round off the overall package. The monitor can be adjusted in height, tilted and rotated. A pivot function is also included. This means that the LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE can also be used in portrait format if necessary. It is not yet known when and at what price the monitor will come onto the market.

Which: LG