this physical activity can prevent disease

Physical activity, often recognized for its benefits on bodily health, also plays an essential role in brain health and the prevention of diseases such as l’Alzheimer. Recent studies reveal that moderate physical activities, such as walking, can slow the cognitive decline associated with aging.

Extensive research shows that individuals who engage in regular physical activity have greater brain volume in key areas, including the frontal lobe and the seahorse. These observations indicate that even moderate exercise can have a significant impact on maintaining brain health.

With advancing age, a natural decline in brain capacity occurs, affecting memory and decision-making speed. This decline is linked to changes in the structure of the brain, such as reduction in its volume. However, regular physical exercise, as suggested by the Montreal Heart Institute, can not only maintain, but also improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia.

The effect of exercise on the brain goes beyond simply increasing brain volume. It stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, improves neuronal connectivity and increases the levels of certain growth factors, thereby promoting brain plasticity. These effects are particularly beneficial for the hippocampus, a region essential for memory.

Physical exercise therefore proves to be a powerful tool in the prevention of Alzheimer’s. Studies, including one published in “ The Lancet“, identify physical activity as a major modifiable risk factor for this disease. Researchers emphasize the importance of increased awareness in this regard, particularly among older people.

Incorporating physical exercise, especially walking, into the daily routine is highly recommended. Regular activity, such as brisk walking for at least 150 minutes per week, can play a crucial role in preventing degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, maintaining brain health and reducing the risk of dementia.

