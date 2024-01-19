This prohibited meat product arrives in Hungary secretly: you may have already bought it

Ukrainian poultry products that do not comply with the regulations and requirements of the European Union are given new packaging in cutting and chopping plants operating in the Netherlands, Slovakia and Slovenia, but with Ukrainian interests, and are then put on the market as EU products.

The Ukrainian poultry product deceptive repackaging and labeling is not the only loophole method of importing cheap meat from Ukraine into the European Union.

This is how Ukrainian poultry gets to Hungary

The European Commission in trade agreements concluded before the war roughly annually 70 thousand tons of poultry products allowed its import to Ukraine.

Contracts are covering all poultry products known at that time exact quantities were recorded. The Ukrainians, however, were later under a different category, with a different name they came up with a new product.

This is also Ukrainian poultry, just a little different studioportosabbia / Getty Images Hungary

Batman is not a positive hero here

A “bone-in chicken breast with wing pieces” category productDubbed the Batman Cut it also received a unique customs tariff number (0207 13 70), thus creating a new product that was exempted from the previous restriction.

Bone-in chicken breast with pieces of wings: the new invention of the Ukrainian poultry industry is named after Batman because of the way it is cut Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images Hungary

From this above the quota another 50 thousand tons arrived in the EU already in 2018. It’s later The European Commission raised it to one hundred thousand tons the amount of Ukrainian poultry products that can be imported duty-free, and since the war, all tariffs and quotas for this range of products have been completely abolished. That’s how it is today approximately 250,000 to 280,000 tons of poultry meat can be produced annually from Ukraine, but experts fear that, knowing the above the actual amount may even be much higher than this.

