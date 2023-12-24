This recent Realme smartphone with 120 Hz screen is at the same affordable price as during Black Friday

#Realme #smartphone #screen #affordable #price #Black #Friday

The Realme 11 Pro 5G was released only three months ago, but it was already on sale last Black Friday. And the good news is that this smartphone is currently at the same price as during this operation, i.e. 279.99 euros instead of 379.99 euros on Amazon.

The Realme 11 Pro landed on the mid-range smartphone market at the start of the school year. And it arrived with several premium features: 120 Hz OLED screen, a 100 Mpx main sensor, a large battery… In short, good arguments which make it a really promising model. If this little program tempts you, know that its current price is identical to that which we saw during Black Friday. The Realme 11 Pro is indeed back with a 100 euro reduction.

What you need to know about the Realme 11 Pro

A 6.4-inch + 120 Hz AMOLED curved screen

A 100-megapixel main sensor

A 5,000 mAh battery + 67 W SuperVOOC charging

First priced at 379.99 euros, the Realme 11 Pro 5G is now offered at 279.99 euros on Amazon.

A luxurious design and a screen that wows

The Realme 11 Pro 5G was certainly launched for less than 400 euros, this did not prevent the brand from opting for an elegant and very stylish design with this beige vegan leather back, from a collaboration with Matteo Menotto, former print designer for Gucci. A smartphone that has everything of a fashion accessory, especially since its reduced thickness reinforces this “luxury” side.

The screen is not to be outdone with its 6.4-inch curved AMOLED panel with its Full HD+ definition (2,412 x 1080 pixels) and especially its 120 Hz refresh rate which promises very fluid animations. This panel also manages to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, ensuring colors that are very faithful to reality.

A 100 megapixel sensor, all the same

In terms of performance, the Realme Pro 11 5G is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chip from MediaTek, supported by 8 GB of RAM and supplemented by 128 GB of storage. With such a configuration, the Realme 11 Pro does very well with most uses, whether browsing the web, multitasking or even launching a few demanding games, without pushing the graphics to their limits. maximum. Autonomy is not to be outdone with the large 5,000 mAh battery found inside the smartphone, which also has the advantage of being compatible with 67 W SuperVOOC charging. allows, according to the brand, to gain 50% battery in just 18 minutes.

Finally, let’s finish with the photo module of the Realme 11 Pro, in which a 2 megapixel portrait sensor is nestled, but above all a 100 megapixel ProLight OIS main sensor, which is also capable of filming up to 4K 30 fps. Above all, it can capture good, detailed photos in good light conditions, with controlled colorimetry and efficient software processing. Note also the presence of a very clear x2 zoom. We will still regret the absence of an ultra wide-angle.

