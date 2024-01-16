This Samsung micro SD with 512 GB has an incredible lightning offer to encourage you to expand the storage of your console

#Samsung #micro #incredible #lightning #offer #encourage #expand #storage #console

If you are looking for an external storage option for your console or smartphone, but you are still waiting for a good deal, this post is for you. It’s about the MicroSD Samsung EVO Select 512 GB for only 606 pesos.

SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD Memory Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD and 4K UHD, UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Expanded Storage for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Nintendo-Switch (MB-ME512KA /A.M)

This Samsung memory card has U3 certification to improve the speed of information transmission, which is complemented by Class 10, UHS-I, V30 and A2 classification for a speed up to 180mb/s. This makes it ideal for 4K video recording, as well as playing virtually any title.

And if you are one of those who cares about the security of your devices, or have butter hands, the miscroSD integrates protection against water, high temperatures, x-raysmagnet, drop or wear.

This product is sold and shipped by Amazon United States, but due to its price, only those users with an active Amazon Prime subscription have free and priority delivery. Also, the store allows us pay in up to 24 monthly payments with extra financing cost.

