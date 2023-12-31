this saves lives (according to new research)

#saves #lives #research

Brushing your teeth twice a day is of course always a good idea, but it appears to be extra important for hospital patients: it reduces the risk of pneumonia, among other things.

Harvard researchers have shown this. They combined the results of fifteen clinical studies involving a total of more than 2,700 patients and discovered something remarkable: patients who brushed their teeth daily were much less likely to contract pneumonia in the hospital compared to those who did not. The effect was especially great in people who were on a ventilator and who were therefore often unable to brush their teeth themselves.

Saving lives

The researchers were pleasantly surprised that brushing teeth made such a difference. “The signal we see here towards a lower risk of mortality is striking. It appears that regular teeth brushing in the hospital can save lives,” says researcher and Harvard professor Michael Klompas. “It is rare in the world of preventive medicine to find something that is both effective and inexpensive. Rather than a new device or drug, our study shows that something as simple as brushing your teeth can make a big difference.”

Bacteria in your mouth

Patients contract pneumonia in a hospital because bacteria in the mouth reach the airways and infect the lungs. Vulnerable patients or those with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to pneumonia while in hospital. It is therefore extra important for them to brush their teeth at least daily, preferably twice a day. This reduces the amount of bacteria in the mouth, which reduces the risk of lung infection.

The researchers came to this conclusion after an extensive meta-analysis. They used a large number of different databases with data from people from all over the world and studies from various universities that studied the effect of brushing teeth on the risk of pneumonia and other conditions that people can contract in hospital.

Shorter stay in the ICU

The risk of pneumonia turned out to be as much as 30 percent smaller for patients on a ventilator and 15 percent smaller for normal hospital patients. The chance of dying in the ICU also decreased by 20 percent. In addition, patients who brushed their teeth daily needed an average of 1.2 fewer days on a ventilator and spent 1.3 to 2 days less in intensive care.

Most studies only looked at the effect of brushing teeth in ICU patients. Only two of the studies examined the impact of a daily brushing routine on patients who were not on a ventilator. The researchers think that brushing their teeth significantly reduces the risk of inflammation for them, but more research must show whether this is indeed the case.

New policy

In any case, it seems important that hospital patients brush their teeth properly. “The findings in our study highlight the importance of implementing an oral health routine including tooth brushing in inpatients. Our hope is that this research will help implement policies that ensure hospital patients brush their teeth daily. If a patient cannot do this themselves, we recommend that a healthcare worker do this,” Klompas added.

It is special that something as simple as brushing your teeth has such a big effect and it is undoubtedly a lot cheaper than additional medication.