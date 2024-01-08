This scooter has come to a very bad end: it becomes an option you don’t expect

#scooter #bad #option #dont #expect

When you say driving a real “toilet”… the expression couldn’t be more fitting. This little scooter has become the laughing stock of its category…

Let’s be honest, those of us as kids he didn’t drive around in a car or a scooter that our friends unceremoniously defined as a real “toilet”? We know that those new to driving licenses are ruthless but you have to start somewhere, no one took a Kawasaki Ninja as their first vehicle but more likely, dad’s beat up scooter. What have they ever done to this poor scooter (Canva) – Fuoristrada.it

However, if it was your first scooter a beat-up Ciao or a beat-up Vespa, congratulations, you are still better off than the person who made this video. The intent is ironic, for sure, yet we are convinced that it could be a joke against the model which at first glance looks like a Piaggio from the early 2000s. Let’s just say that when they brought the scooter into the house, it wasn’t to modify it properly!

In the video below we can see all the creativity – and maybe bad taste but you will be the judge! – by a creator who goes by the name of Technical Work which literally transformed a moped…into a toilet. Or in a toilet, to use a slightly less vulgar term which however really takes away so much from the incredible creation of this designer. Let’s dive straight into this…work of art…to understand how it was born!

Disgusting or brilliant? Judge for yourself!

To create a real scooter-shaped toilet, you don’t have to feel so good in your head but surely, you need to have great engineering skill, especially if we go and see the impressive features of this Piaggio transformed into a real toilet which, as the video shows, works like a normal one… we get the point. When you say driving a toilet… (Instagram) – Fuoristrada.it

Think about the person who has created this invention about which, unfortunately or fortunately, we haven’t found much information on the web, he even made sure that pulling the accelerator knob activated the toilet flush! An ingenious idea that will appeal to two-wheel enthusiasts. A little less for those who have to clean the bathroom by slaloming between the handlebars and the wheel.

Not much more to say but considering the commitment that the creator of this scooter he has certainly worked for us, we don’t feel like giving negative reviews. After all, there are those who pay thousands of Euros to literally have a supercar hung in their house… everyone has their own tastes. Or not?