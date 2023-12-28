This series of savings certificates pays 6% interest

#series #savings #certificates #pays #interest

Old series are paying 6% interest with the Euribor rate rising and retention premium. With the ECB about to lower rates in 2024, experts advise investing in longer term deposits to capture current interest rates before the cuts.

There is an old series of savings certificates (CA) that are paying a gross interest rate of 6%. Series C remunerates savers with 6% given that Euribor is 3.9% and the retention premium after 10 years reaches 2.5%.

“If you have an old AC, it’s worth keeping. If you have to rescue it, avoid the old series”, António Ribeiro, from Deco Proteste, told JE.

Analyzing the 6% of series C, he points out that it is one “of the few guaranteed capital products that currently manages to surpass inflation”, highlighting the inflation rate forecast for 2024 by the Bank of Portugal of 3.6%.

Compared to the interest paid on bank deposits, this series pays above expected inflation. “In net terms, no deposit can beat inflation in 2024.”

In other series, in D the interest rate is around 4.5%, and in E, which ended in June, the base rate varies between 3.5% and 4.%, depending on the subscription date.

Regarding the end of the previous series, E, “since June, the amounts invested in CAs have decreased every month”, he highlights, with the amount invested in deposits rising since then.

“People are betting on deposits again. The end of the E series helped the newsstand, removing this product used by people”, she adds.

At this moment, “there are no more products other than deposits that are interesting”.

But with the likelihood of the ECB starting to lower interest rates in 2024, immediately impacting interest rates on deposits, this expert advises consumers to invest in deposits with longer maturities to capture the high interest rates.

“Interest rates have already reached their peak. Next year, the ECB starts to decline. Interest rates will start to fall and deposits will be cut immediately. A tip for anyone who has to make deposits now is to bet on a longer period, or a year or two, before the declines begin,” he told JE.

Is it worth betting on CA currently?

In the current series, F, the State is paying a maximum interest of 2.5%, with analysts believing that it is more worthwhile to invest in term deposits.

“Right now, the best option seems to me to be to make deposits for one year at the bank, there are offers above 3%”, said Filipe Silva from IMF -In Informação de Mercados Financeiros.

In turn, economist João Moreira Rato points out that “to park liquidity, banks are competitive. There was a big adjustment by the banks, it took them some time to adjust the rates, but they did.”

António Ribeiro from Deco Proteste points out that “there is a lot of supply, there are a hundred deposits with a rate equal to or higher than the CA. At this moment, those who want to invest in the short and medium term can already find interest rates equal to or higher”.

A contrary opinion is held by Ricardo Cabral from ISEG who considers that CAs are more attractive, “especially if interest rates start to fall”

The amount invested by families in CA fell in November to 34.06 billion euros, which was the first drop in three years (almost eight billion euros), according to the most recent data from the Bank of Portugal (BdP) .

It should be remembered that in June the Government took a controversial decision by cutting the maximum rate from 3.5% to 2.5%, with many considering that the cut was made in favor of banks that still registered very low interest rates in deposits.

In previous months, there was a real race with monthly subscriptions reaching a rate of 2.3 billion euros.

The bill with interest on Savings Certificates and the Treasury rose 65% to one billion euros by October. This value exceeds the amount predicted by the Government for the year 2023: 950 million euros.