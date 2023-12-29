This shampoo works wonders for gray hair, according to the hairdresser

#shampoo #works #wonders #gray #hair #hairdresser

More and more people are embracing their gray locks. Gray hair does require a different way of care. “Just like with ash blonde hair, you can suffer from a yellow glow,” Marloes explains. That is often exactly what you don’t want. “Gray hair also tends to dry out quickly.”

Which shampoo is good for gray hair?



A nourishing silver shampoo can help with this, says Marloes. “A silver shampoo is a shampoo with blue or purple pigment. This helps give blonde, white or gray hair a cool tone and neutralizes those warm yellow and orange tones in your hair.” A must if you want to maintain your gray hair. In addition, a good shampoo for gray hair should also have moisturizing properties. “To prevent dry hair.”

Natural and moisturizing



Marloes herself swears by the Natulique pure silver shampoo. “The organic blueberry extract adds a beautiful silvery tint to gray hair. The natural purple color removes those unwanted yellow and orange tones. And the aloe vera gives your hair a beautiful shine without drying it out.” Gray hair can look dull more quickly because it reflects light less well.

In addition, it often has a drier, stiffer structure. “Many silver shampoos contain SLS and other harmful substances. That makes your hair even drier. Natulique is a brand with 95% to 100% natural ingredients. The shampoo is vegan and organic and therefore free of harmful substances. Very nice for your hair,” Marloes explains. With this shampoo your gray locks can shine again.

Editorial favorites



But of course there are many more fine silver shampoos. These are our editors’ favorites:

Olaplex blonde enhancer toning shampooImage Olaplex

€22.95, available here.

Biosilk color therapy cool blonde shampooBeeld biosilk

€14.50, available here.

Fanola no yellow shampooBeeld Fanola no yellow

€6.95, available here.

