This shopping center in Porto will offer 5,000 euros next Sunday – Executive Digest

#shopping #center #Porto #offer #euros #Sunday #Executive #Digest

MaiaShopping announced that it will deliver next Sunday, January 28th, 5,000 euros in discount vouchers to all visitors who shop in the Center’s stores.

In a statement, Sonae Sierra, the shopping center’s managing entity, explains that, throughout the day, each customer can go to the Campaign Counter, located on Floor 2 of the Center, and present receipts for purchases made exclusively on the 28th of January, in MaiaShopping stores.

They emphasize that the value to be considered for the award is a minimum of 20 euros and a maximum of 60 euros, and the vouchers can be used during the following 22 days.

These purchases are then transformed into shopping vouchers, which are limited to the existing ceiling of 5,000 euros, with the value in vouchers being awarded to participants, up to 50% of the total indicated on the purchase receipts.