This simple blood test can detect Alzheimer’s with 90% accuracy!

A more effective and less invasive treatment

And for good reason: tested on 786 patients, p-tau217 offers diagnostic accuracy ranging from 90 to 95%, and reduces the need for control tests by 80%! “Of all the biomarkers currently studied for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, this is the one that has given the best results”, explains in a press release Daniel Alcolea, head of the biomarker platform at the Sant Pau memory unit. In addition, it also helps detect the disease at a preclinical stage. An alternative to current techniques that is much less invasive, more accessible and could allow faster treatment of patients.

