This simple habit can prevent cardiovascular diseases by up to 20%

Regular exercise is an established recommendation and recommended by all health organizations, to prevent and treat the main risk factors. modifiable cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or dyslipidemia. For this reason, there are multiple possibilities for this practice to be beneficial for the heart.

The problem is that Not everyone has time, and sometimes not even the desire, to invest 30 minutes a day five days a week to do moderate intensity physical activity; or do high intensity exercises for a minimum of 20 minutes 3 days a week. For those who have less time or less ability, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation to improve functional capacity and reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is walking 10,000 steps a day.

Well, if that’s not possible either, a study carried out by researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, recommends another quick and easy exercise that will make you forget about counting steps. It involves climbing stairs, at least 50 steps every day, Only with this can the risk of heart disease be significantly reduced.

“Primary preventive measure”

The study, published in Atherosclerosis, shows that the risk of cardiovascular disease could be reduced by 20 percent by climbing more than five flights of stairs a day. “Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profileespecially among those who cannot meet current physical activity recommendations,” says co-corresponding author Dr. Lu Qi.

“These findings highlight the potential advantages of climbing stairs as a primary preventive measure for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) in the general population.

Using UK Biobank data collected from 450,000 adults, the study estimated participants’ susceptibility to cardiovascular disease based on family history, established risk factors, and genetic risk factors and surveyed participants about their eating habits. lifestyle and frequency of climbing stairs. The median follow-up time was 12.5 years.

The study found that climbing more stairs daily especially reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease in those who were less susceptible. However, Qi has noted that the increased risk of heart disease in more susceptible people could “effectively compensate” by climbing stairs daily.

Qi has promoted his studies by recalling the public availability of stairs as an accessible, low-cost way to incorporate exercise into daily routines.

“This study provides novel evidence of whats protective effects of climbing stairs on the risk of ASCVD, particularly for people with multiple ASCVD risk factors,” he concludes, recalling that ASCVD, along with coronary artery disease and stroke, are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide .