This simple habit could reduce anxiety instantly according to a psychologist

#simple #habit #reduce #anxiety #instantly #psychologist

How to recognize an anxiety attack?

Many people suffer from anxiety, without really knowing how to calm their daily symptoms. There are different ways to ease day-to-day anxiety : mindfulness, meditation, sport, therapy, breathing exercises… But what to do when you feel an anxiety attack coming?

Because yes, generally, when this happens, we can experience various symptoms (which are different depending on each person): palpitations, a desire to vomit, tremors, a strong desire to cry… A bit like a pressure cooker, these announce the arrival of an anxiety attack. But this can very well be avoided, if we are to believe the experts.

The trick to quickly stopping an anxiety attack

According to psychiatrist Dr. Sasha Hamdani, who gave her No. 1 tip to the media Poosh, a simple tip to stop an anxiety attack would be to eat a very sour candy. Indeed, the expert explains that by anchoring yourself in the present moment, you significantly reduce the symptoms of the crisis. To do this, the best thing to do is to use one or more of your senses : taste, smell, touch, sight or even hearing. We can try to focus on an object we see in front of us or on the smell around us.

But when you eat a sour candy at the start of an anxiety attack, you very quickly redirects attention to taste. This instantly reduces the activity of the amygdala complex, the emotional center of the brain that regulates emotions and acts like a warning system. The sour taste will stimulate the frontal cortex, the logical part of the brain. Thus, the latter will regain control and make the emotional center understand that there is no real danger. The anxiety attack will therefore be avoided. A good excuse to always have a little sour candy with you. But be careful, we only use it in the event of a crisis!

Also Read:  Vaccine against covid-19 continues for free in the health sector: Medina Amarillas - El Sol de Tijuana

via GIPHY

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Direct. Follow President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cherbourg
Direct. Follow President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cherbourg
Posted on
PNL vice-mayor from Vaslui, detained after she started teaching with a fake diploma. She has been teaching for over 30 years
PNL vice-mayor from Vaslui, detained after she started teaching with a fake diploma. She has been teaching for over 30 years
Posted on
The new team of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whose contract was terminated, has been announced – Last Minute Sports News
The new team of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whose contract was terminated, has been announced – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
This simple habit could reduce anxiety instantly according to a psychologist
This simple habit could reduce anxiety instantly according to a psychologist
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News