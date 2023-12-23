This singer suddenly disappeared from view after a show at Lowlands: ‘Felt like a big loss’ | Hoeksche Waard

As a pop artist she played at Lowlands, Oerol and Appelpop. Singer-songwriter Charlie Dée was well on his way to becoming the Dutch Joni Mitchell when disaster struck. A car accident that resulted in brain damage set her back a long way. With a different music style and a new alter ego, the Rotterdam artist is now working differently: as Hédi Carlee she sings mantras.

Arie Bevaart 23-12-23, 12:05 Last update: 12:32

