This singer suddenly disappeared from view after a show at Lowlands: ‘Felt like a big loss’ | Hoeksche Waard

As a pop artist she played at Lowlands, Oerol and Appelpop. Singer-songwriter Charlie Dée was well on his way to becoming the Dutch Joni Mitchell when disaster struck. A car accident that resulted in brain damage set her back a long way. With a different music style and a new alter ego, the Rotterdam artist is now working differently: as Hédi Carlee she sings mantras.

23-12-23, 12:05

